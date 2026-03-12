Listen Live
Health

How Music Brings Hope to St. Jude Kids

Published on March 11, 2026

Music has the power to inspire, heal, and bring people together. That same spirit of hope is at the heart of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which continues to lead the world in understanding, treating, and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Through the support of music fans and artists across the country, the hospital is able to continue its lifesaving mission and help children and families facing some of the toughest battles imaginable.

One of the ways the music community supports this cause is through Music Gives to St. Jude Kids, a program created by Jason Thomas Gordon, the grandson of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas. Inspired by his grandfather’s belief that no child should die in the dawn of life, the initiative connects music lovers with the mission of helping children receive the care they need.

Music Gives to St. Jude Kids allows fans, artists, and industry professionals to turn their passion for music into real impact. By supporting the program, music fans help ensure St. Jude can continue advancing research, providing treatment, and bringing hope to families everywhere. Those who want to learn more or get involved can visit MusicGives.org.

