J Balvin Lights Up The Rodeo and Celebrates Latin Culture

J Balvin Lights Up Rodeo Houston and Celebrates Latin Culture in H-Town

Published on March 11, 2026

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Getty

I pulled up to Rodeo Houston with Young Jas and friends to catch J Balvin, and honestly, it was one of the best ways to kick off the rodeo this year. The energy in the building was already high because Latin music has been having a massive moment — especially after Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl and took home Album of the Year recently. J Balvin is one of the genre’s biggest global ambassadors, and the crowd knew every word. He opened with fan favorite “Mi Gente”, the massive hit that dominated charts worldwide and even cracked the Billboard Hot 100 while racking up billions of streams and views online.

Balvin kept the stadium moving with a high-energy set filled with reggaeton and Latin hits, performing songs like “Mi Gente,” “Con Altura,” “Loco,” “X,” “Amarillo,” and “In Da Ghetto.” The performance leaned fully into the global sound of reggaeton with dancers, colorful visuals, and a rotating stage that allowed fans throughout NRG Stadium to get closer to the show. More than 66,000 fans packed the rodeo, and Balvin even debuted a new song while keeping the crowd dancing for the entire set.

What made the night even more special is how perfectly it fit Houston’s culture. This city is built on diversity, and celebrating Latin heritage at the rodeo felt like the perfect reflection of that. Watching the crowd sing along in Spanish proved something important: music really is universal. J Balvin didn’t just perform — he reminded everyone why reggaeton has become one of the most powerful global genres in the world. For me, it was the perfect start to rodeo season in Houston, and honestly, nights like that are exactly why I love this city. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

