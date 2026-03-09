Listen Live
How To Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time is back, and while we gain longer evenings with more sunlight, many people struggle with the sudden change in their sleep schedule

Published on March 9, 2026

Total solar eclipse and sun Corona, on March 9 2016 in Indonesia
Source: Tristan Savatier / Getty

Daylight Saving Time is back, and while we gain longer evenings with more sunlight, many people struggle with the sudden change in their sleep schedule. Losing an hour of sleep may not sound like much, but it can affect your mood, energy levels, and productivity for several days.

The key to adjusting smoothly is preparing your body and routine. Experts recommend going to bed about 15–20 minutes earlier a few nights before the time change. This gradual shift helps your body clock adapt more naturally.

Getting sunlight early in the morning also helps reset your internal clock. A short walk outside or even sitting near a window during breakfast can signal your body that it’s time to wake up and be alert.

Another helpful tip is to avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and energy drinks late in the evening. These can make it harder for your body to wind down and fall asleep at the new time.

Staying hydrated and maintaining a regular exercise routine can also help fight the sluggish feeling many people experience during the first few days after the change.

For those with early schedules—like commuters, students, and morning radio hosts—the adjustment can feel even tougher. But with a little planning and a consistent bedtime routine, most people adapt within a few days.

Daylight Saving Time may take an hour from our clocks, but with the right habits, it doesn’t have to take away your energy

