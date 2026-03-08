Jessica Washington On Breaking Barriers In Gaming Tech

Source: Jessica Washington / General

As gaming and technology continue to evolve, more women are stepping forward as innovators, creators and leaders. Among them is Jessica Washington, a technology professional working with tools surrounding Unreal Engine, one of the most widely used game development platforms in the world.

Recently, Washington caught up with DJ Tae Boogie, a music lover and avid gamer, for an exclusive conversation about her journey into tech, the challenges Black women still face in gaming, and why mentorship and community are so important for the next generation.

Washington says her passion for technology started long before her career ever began. From early Nintendo consoles to experimenting with computer systems as a kid, her curiosity about how technology works eventually turned into a lifelong path in the industry.

Below is their conversation.

Q and A With Jessica Washington

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

DJ Tae Boogie: What first drew you into the tech and gaming space, and how did your journey begin as a Black woman in an industry where representation is still growing?

Jessica Washington: “I have always been drawn to technology ever since I was a little girl. Whether it was having the Nintendo when it first came out and playing Duck Hunt and Super Mario Brothers, taking the VCR apart to see how it works, or being the first of my friends to have a PC at home, I always found myself connected to it.

“When I was very young, I used to experiment a lot with MS DOS, which laid the foundation for me to understand coding and how technology works. So for me, there was never really a thought about being Black in tech or being a girl in tech. Technology has always just been a part of what defines me.”

DJ Tae Boogie: Have you ever felt underestimated in tech or gaming because of your identity, and how did you turn that into motivation instead of limitation?

Jessica Washington: “In this industry, just like many others, as a woman you have to really prove yourself a gladiator at all times. I’ve definitely been in spaces and rooms where I get those looks like ‘why is she here’ or ‘what does she actually know?’

“But I use that as fuel. I actually tell people I’m a superhero and that I provide super solutions. I always prove that with my insight and the level of excellence in my work. It’s not easy being underestimated, but when you come out on top it’s an amazing feeling.”

DJ Tae Boogie: In your experience, what are the biggest barriers Black women face when trying to break into gaming or tech careers today?

Jessica Washington: “One of the biggest barriers is not always having access to mentors or communities that include people who look like us. Sometimes technology can feel exclusive because of that.

“A lot of conversations now happen in forums or online spaces, and you’re not physically in the room with people. So you really have to go out and find your community. And even when you do, a lot of times you may not see people who look like you. That’s why I always try to pay it forward and help the next generation whenever I can.”

DJ Tae Boogie: How do you balance authenticity and professionalism while building a personal brand in spaces that are still heavily male dominated?

Jessica Washington: “As a professional woman, you have to grab the bull by the horns. If we look at some of the top technology companies, most of them still have male CEOs and not many women in those leadership rooms.

“My advice is never be afraid to break barriers. I always lead with who I really am. My vision, my ideas, my fire and my ability to execute. If you firmly stand on your abilities, it makes it easier to walk into any room and be authentic.”

DJ Tae Boogie: What stereotypes about Black women in gaming or tech do you actively work to challenge?

Jessica Washington: “The biggest stereotypes are that we’re not in the industry, that we don’t know the tools, or that we don’t understand the technology. The truth is not only can we do it, we can master it and do it extremely well.”

DJ Tae Boogie: Was there a moment when you realized your voice was inspiring other women to enter tech?

Jessica Washington: “I spent time working with a facility called Valhallan teaching Unreal Engine to kids from second grade through high school. That experience really opened my eyes.

“The students learned quickly. Some of them started building Fortnite maps almost immediately. Just being able to show them the tools and help them learn faster made a huge difference. That’s when I started realizing I could really inspire the next generation.”

DJ Tae Boogie: How important is community for Black women in tech and gaming?

Jessica Washington: “Community is huge. In the United States we haven’t always had large communities specifically for Black women in gaming and tech. But around the world, especially in places like Africa, we’re seeing incredible innovation from Black women in technology.

“I always try to support organizations that are focused on helping women connect, network and grow. Those spaces are really important.”

DJ Tae Boogie: What advice would you give to young Black girls who love gaming or technology but don’t see themselves represented?

Jessica Washington: “Make your own way. Jump in and keep going. Just like anything else, you can become a master at what you do.

“Technology is for everyone. Never limit yourself, always believe in your abilities, and don’t worry if people can’t see your vision yet. If you’re a visionary, people won’t always see what you see right away. But if you keep building, eventually they will.”

DJ Tae Boogie: How do you handle online criticism or gatekeeping while staying visible in digital spaces?

Jessica Washington: “I’ve never really worried about gatekeepers. Usually I’m the one blowing through the gate. You can’t worry about what people might say or every criticism that comes your way.

“No one is going to have 100 percent of people agreeing with them. Once you accept that, it becomes much easier to be yourself and have your own voice.”

DJ Tae Boogie: Looking ahead, what changes would you like to see in the tech and gaming industries?

Jessica Washington: “I’d love to see more programs, conventions and events for Black women in tech. There are some great communities forming, but we need more opportunities like that across the country.

“I’d also encourage young women to explore all parts of technology. Not everyone will become a developer or a professional gamer, but there are so many areas within tech where people can thrive.”

As more voices like Jessica Washington continue stepping forward, the future of gaming and technology is becoming more diverse, more inclusive and more innovative than ever before.