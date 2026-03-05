Listen Live
Victoria Monét Says She’s in Her ‘Love Era,’ Talks Upcoming Album

Published on March 5, 2026

Victoria Monet
Source: Good Morning H-Town / 97.9 The Box

Victoria Monét has quietly built one of the most impressive runs in modern R&B, evolving from an acclaimed songwriter into a full fledged superstar with global momentum. The three time Grammy winner has spent more than a decade carving out her own lane in music, and that journey reached a major milestone with the release of her long awaited debut album Jaguar II in 2023. The project quickly became a cultural moment, fueled by the breakout hit “On My Mama,” whose vibrant music video has racked up more than 100 million views and dominated R&B and Hip Hop radio.

Beyond her solo success, Monét’s impact stretches across the music industry. Before her own breakthrough she was already a respected songwriter contributing to major hits and collaborating with artists such as Ariana Grande, Khalid, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, Lucky Daye, Davido, and even legends like Earth, Wind and Fire. Her versatility as both a writer and performer has helped her bridge generations of R&B while shaping the genre’s modern sound.

Now the next chapter of Victoria Monét’s career is already taking shape. She is currently working on a brand new album expected to arrive in summer 2026 and will also join Bruno Mars on tour across Europe with stops in cities like Paris, Berlin, and London. Outside of music she continues expanding her creative footprint, launching a New York Times best selling children’s book titled Everywhere You Are while also stepping into the fashion world with appearances at major Milan Fashion Week shows. With music, fashion, and storytelling all in her orbit, Monét is proving that her rise is only just beginning.

Young Jas of Good Morning H-Town recently caught up with Victoria, check out the interview below.

