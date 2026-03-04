Quavo Owes Uncle Sam $3M In Back Taxes

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Quavo has a massive bill due from Uncle Sam. The Migos rapper reportedly owes the IRS a cool $3M in back taxes.

Hey, if that’s how much he owes, then it means he made a whole lot more.

TMZ reports that in January 2026, Quavo, born Quavois Marshall, got hit with a federal tax lien that spans money he owes over several years.

Allegedly, the “Stir Fry” rapper owes $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and $1,109,497.79 for 2023 — totalling almost $3M.

Not so coincidentally, his former Migos groupmate, rapper Offset, recently paid the IRS $2.3M to clear the liens he had been blessed with for several years of back taxes, too.

These guys might want to look into some business accountants and a lot of itemized tax deductions. Keep those receipts.

We doubt he’ needs it’s hurting for funds, but Quavo will be busy and bringing more income in sooner than later. Huncho is due to release a collaborative album with Pharrell Williams in 2026. In January, Pharrell previewed new music with Quavo during LV’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

And per usual, the Internet is being anything but empathetic, and getting jokes off.