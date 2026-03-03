Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood

Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood

This year's Essence Black Women In Hollywood event will spotlight the women of 'Sinners' as well as the brightest Black beauties in Hollywood.

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Essence‘s annual Black Women In Hollywood luncheon honors the brightest Black beauties of Hollywood. This year’s honorees are Chase Infiniti, Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler. And it was recently announced Marsai Martin will host the ceremony, while Grammy award-winning artist Mya hits the stage. Presenters include Delroy Lindo, Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, and Ryan Coogler.

This year’s Luminary Spotlight is on the women of Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Hannah Beachler, Jayme Lawson, Ruth E. Carter, Shunika Terry-Jennings, Wunmi Mosaku and Coogler.

Black Women In Hollywood focuses on creating a safe space for Black women to feel seen, heard, uplifted and supported. It’s not about winners or losers, it’s about giving our faves their flowers.

The red carpet pre-show will be streamed on Essence‘s Youtube page. The invite-only event, themed “Off Script,” will be held Thursday, March 12, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi And Thundercat Tried To Get Him Out Of Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Salt-N-Pepa Make History With NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Induction

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Cardi Concert Afterparty
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to the OFFICIAL Cardi B Afterparty at Sekai | March 4

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says 'I Love Being Black'

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026

News  |  Weso

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season

3 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close