Vote Today in Harris County: What You Need at The Polls

Today is Election Day, and voters across Harris County have the opportunity to make their voices heard. Whether the ballot includes local propositions, school board races, city leadership, or state measures, these elections directly impact daily life — from public safety and infrastructure to education and taxes.

Why Voting Matters

Local elections often shape the issues closest to home. Decisions made at the county, city, and state levels can affect:

Property taxes

Public schools

Roads and transportation

Law enforcement and public safety

Community development

Turnout in local elections is typically lower than in national races, which means every vote carries even greater weight. Participating in the democratic process ensures that community decisions reflect the will of the people.

What You Need to Bring to the Polls

If you’re voting in Harris County, here’s what you should bring:

1. A Valid Photo ID

Under Texas law, voters are required to present one of the following approved photo IDs:

Texas Driver License

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Military ID card (with photo)

U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo)

U.S. Passport (book or card)

Your ID can be expired for up to four years and still be accepted (longer exceptions apply for voters aged 70 or older).

2. Voter Registration

You must already be registered to vote in Harris County. Texas does not offer same-day voter registration on Election Day.

If you do not have an acceptable photo ID, you may still be able to vote by signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and presenting an alternative form of identification, such as a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government document with your name and addr