Vote Today in Harris County: What You Need at The Polls
Today is Election Day, and voters across Harris County have the opportunity to make their voices heard. Whether the ballot includes local propositions, school board races, city leadership, or state measures, these elections directly impact daily life — from public safety and infrastructure to education and taxes.
Why Voting Matters
Local elections often shape the issues closest to home. Decisions made at the county, city, and state levels can affect:
- Property taxes
- Public schools
- Roads and transportation
- Law enforcement and public safety
- Community development
Turnout in local elections is typically lower than in national races, which means every vote carries even greater weight. Participating in the democratic process ensures that community decisions reflect the will of the people.
What You Need to Bring to the Polls
If you’re voting in Harris County, here’s what you should bring:
1. A Valid Photo ID
Under Texas law, voters are required to present one of the following approved photo IDs:
- Texas Driver License
- Texas Personal Identification Card
- Texas Election Identification Certificate
- Texas Handgun License
- U.S. Military ID card (with photo)
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo)
- U.S. Passport (book or card)
Your ID can be expired for up to four years and still be accepted (longer exceptions apply for voters aged 70 or older).
2. Voter Registration
You must already be registered to vote in Harris County. Texas does not offer same-day voter registration on Election Day.
If you do not have an acceptable photo ID, you may still be able to vote by signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and presenting an alternative form of identification, such as a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government document with your name and addr