Deon Cole Reveals Barbz Backlash After Nicki Minaj Joke

Deon Cole Reveals Barbz Backlash After Nicki Minaj NAACP Image Award Joke

Published on March 2, 2026

Published on March 2, 2026

57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Deon Cole recently cracked jokes about Nicki Minaj, and the Barbz did not take it lightly.

At the NAACP Image Awards, the comedian poked fun at the New York rapper, saying, “I want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj. She’s been going through a lot lately, but hasn’t been herself, Lord. I believe whatever is in her a** is affecting her brain. Take it out of her a**.”

The joke appeared as a shot at Nicki Minaj for her recent political views, which have surprised due to her alignment with Donald Trump. Despite the backlash, her supporters continue to stand firmly beside her.

Following the moment, the Barbz flooded Deon Cole’s DMs with hateful messages, which he later shared online. 

“You were practically sucking Jay-Z d*ck to get a picture. Did that begging and sucking get you that role in his move?? All that a** kissing for what? Why mention the mf queen when you could mention how your baby daddy was in those mfs filezzz.”

Another fan warned Cole to never speak on Nicki Minaj again, writing, “Keep Nicki out yo mouth before I sp*t on you.”

His Nicki Minaj joke clearly did not sit well with her fans, as some of the trolls escalated the situation by sending racist messages and death threats toward the comedian.

While comedy often pushes boundaries, the Barbz are not letting any Nicki stander be tolerated. 

Deon Cole Reveals Barbz Backlash After Nicki Minaj NAACP Image Award Joke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

