Strong Early Voting Turnout In Houston

 Early voting across Houston and Harris County is showing strong momentum ahead of Tuesday's primary election

Published on March 1, 2026

Holding political campaign buttons
Source: Thinkstock Images / Getty

 Early voting across Houston and Harris County is showing strong momentum ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

More than 137,000 voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting, according to county data, signaling high engagement in key local and statewide races.

Statewide numbers also show early turnout trending higher than in recent primaries at this point in the voting period.

Early voting ends today, March 1, giving voters a final chance to cast their ballots before Election Day on March 3.

