Ut President Confirms Students Impacted in Austin Shooting

Source: KBXX / Radio One Houston

AUSTIN, Texas — The president of the University of Texas at Austin confirmed Sunday that students were among those impacted in the mass shooting that unfolded overnight on Sixth Street.

President Jim Davis said members of the UT community were present during the violence and the university is working to support those affected with counseling and campus resources.

The shooting happened in downtown Austin’s entertainment district, leaving multiple people dead and several others injured. Police say the suspect was also killed during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

UT officials are urging students to lean on campus support services as the Longhorn community processes another tragic moment.

More details are expected as authorities continue their investigation.