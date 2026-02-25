Listen Live
Close
Local

What to Know as Early Voting Begins in Houston

Early voting begins today in Houston for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election. If you’re planning to cast your ballot, here’s a straightforward

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Source: Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019 / CS

Early voting begins today in Houston for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election. If you’re planning to cast your ballot, here’s a straightforward guide to help you prepare before heading to the polls.

Early Voting Dates and Hours

In Harris County, early voting runs through Friday, February 27, 2026.

Most early voting locations are open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., though it’s always a good idea to double-check hours at your preferred location before you go.

One major advantage: you can vote at any early voting location in the county, not just your assigned precinct.

What You Need to Bring

Voters must present a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms include:

  • Texas driver’s license
  • U.S. passport
  • Military ID
  • Other approved government-issued photo identification

Your ID must be current or expired by no more than 60 days.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

Lizzo
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Hennessy Hook-Up: Win Tickets To See Lizzo at Rodeo Houston!

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close