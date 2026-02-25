What to Know as Early Voting Begins in Houston

Source: Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019 / CS

Early voting begins today in Houston for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election. If you’re planning to cast your ballot, here’s a straightforward guide to help you prepare before heading to the polls.

In Harris County, early voting runs through Friday, February 27, 2026.

Most early voting locations are open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., though it’s always a good idea to double-check hours at your preferred location before you go.

One major advantage: you can vote at any early voting location in the county, not just your assigned precinct.

What You Need to Bring

Voters must present a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms include:

Texas driver’s license

U.S. passport

Military ID

Other approved government-issued photo identification

Your ID must be current or expired by no more than 60 days.