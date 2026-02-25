What to Know as Early Voting Begins in Houston
Early voting begins today in Houston for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election. If you’re planning to cast your ballot, here’s a straightforward guide to help you prepare before heading to the polls.
Early Voting Dates and Hours
In Harris County, early voting runs through Friday, February 27, 2026.
Most early voting locations are open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., though it’s always a good idea to double-check hours at your preferred location before you go.
One major advantage: you can vote at any early voting location in the county, not just your assigned precinct.
What You Need to Bring
Voters must present a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms include:
- Texas driver’s license
- U.S. passport
- Military ID
- Other approved government-issued photo identification
Your ID must be current or expired by no more than 60 days.
