Listen Live
Close
News

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

Rest in powerful peace to a Shaolin legend.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Oliver “Power” Grant, an instrumental figure in the rise of Wu-Tang Clan from local Staten Island rappers to international Hip-Hop superstars, has passed away.

“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!,” wrote Method Man on Instagram as a caption to a photo of him and Power.

If you check the liner notes of all your classic Wu-Tang Clan albums, “Power” was listed as an executive producer. The mythology is that Power was childhood friends with RZA’s older brother, Divine. So when the Abbot decided to bring together a group of talented lyricists like Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon and Ghosftace Killah to bumrush the music industry under the Wu-Tang Clan banner, Grant was on board as an early financial backer.

While Power never craved the spotlight, his behind-the-scenes hustle was paramount. He is the founder of Wu-Wear, the streetwear clothing brand co-signed by the WTC that enjoyed immense success during the Wu’s initial run — at one point it boasted four brick and mortar stores in the United States and pieces could be purchased in Macy’s. In the following years, it remained a reputable (though heavily bootlegged) brand and in 2008, Power switched its name to Wu-Tang Brand. But Wu-Wear would relaunch in 2017, with Live Nation, to serve as Wu-Tang Clan’s official merchandise.

Power also saw success as an actor. He starred as “Rich Bower” in 1999’s Black and White and was first seen on the big screen as “Knowledge” in Hype Williams’ Belly.

At the time of this report, no cause of death has been shared. Rest in powerful peace Oliver “Power” Grant.

This story is developing.

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close