Listen Live
Close
Sports

LeBron James Finally Addresses Jaylen Brown's Comments About Bronny

LeBron James Finally Addresses Jaylen Brown's Comments About Bronny's NBA Skills

LeBron James reflected on past comments from Jaylen Brown about his son while praising Brown’s MVP-level play.

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

It turns out LeBron James’ impeccable memory goes beyond just gameplay.

Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a blowout loss to their historic, longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics, 111-89.

Jaylen Brown had a game-high 32 points, and with the race for MVP heating up as he’s been impressively shouldering the load of a Jayson Tatum-less Celtics, James was asked about his relationship with him. But first, King James brought up something from a few years ago.

“Our relationship has been pretty respectful,” James begins. “Besides the sh-t he said about Bronny at Summer League. But other than that, we’ve been alright. I think he went online and said something about it, but it’s all good. But Bronny’s got a long way to go, but that’s another story.”

James smiled through the answer, but it stems from an awkward moment in a summer league game from 2024. Brown was sitting courtside with then-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese and appeared to mouth, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro” and that his roster spot on the Lakers is purely because of nepotism.

The clip quickly went viral, and as Bron said, Brown did try to clear up his comments on Twitter, writing,  “It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

James is looking past that and can still see what Brown’s done on a near-unrecognizable Celtics team (sans Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis) from their 2024 championship win, and where he stands in the MVP race.

“JB is playing great basketball,” he said. “This whole MVP thing, I don’t understand why his name isn’t getting talked about as well. Like nobody gave him a shot at the start of the season. And he’s averaging, what, just under 30 [points]? Yeah, it’s a popularity contest sometimes.”

James’ greatness was also on display during the game, where he made history as the first player to reach 43,000 regular-season points.

See social media reaction to James addressing the comments head-on below.

LeBron James Finally Addresses Jaylen Brown's Comments About Bronny's NBA Skills was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close