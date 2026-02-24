Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Tami Roman Drops Freestyle, Talks New Thriller ‘Double Double Trouble’

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tami Roman Houston
Source: Radio ONE / Good Morning H-Town

From her unforgettable debut on The Real World: Los Angeles to becoming a staple in reality television and scripted drama, Tami Roman has proven that longevity in entertainment is no accident. Many first met her in the early 90s on MTV, where her bold personality and unfiltered honesty made her one of the most talked about cast members of her era. She later evolved into a reality TV powerhouse on Basketball Wives, while steadily building an acting résumé that showcased depth far beyond reality television. Decades later, Roman is still commanding screens, now starring in the new Lifetime thriller Double Double Trouble.

In Double Double Trouble, Roman takes on the intense challenge of playing twins, a role that demands precision, emotional range, and technical discipline. During a recent interview on Good Morning H Town on 97.9 The Box, she opened up about the mental gymnastics required to portray two distinct characters in the same film. She shared how switching between personalities on set tested her focus and stamina, but also reminded audiences why she continues to be a dynamic force in the industry. Roman also reflected on the secret to her staying power, explaining that authenticity, reinvention, and a willingness to grow with her audience have kept her relevant across generations.

And because it was Houston, the conversation did not stay strictly serious. Roman showed off her playful side when she took time during the interview to freestyle alongside J-Mac, the self proclaimed Freestyle King. The moment blended humor, confidence, and nostalgia, reminding listeners that even after decades in the spotlight, Tami Roman still knows how to connect, entertain, and surprise. From MTV beginnings to Lifetime thrillers, she continues to prove that evolution is the real key to longevity.

Check out the interview below.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

J. Cole Pulled Up to Third Ward — And Took Album Promo to the Streets

22 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close