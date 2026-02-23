Listen Live
Close
Travel

DHS Suspends TSA PreCheck and Global Entry

Travelers across the country faced confusion after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a suspension impacting

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fight To The Finish
Source: Lone Star Flight Museum / Lone Star Flight Museum

Travelers across the country faced confusion after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a suspension impacting two major trusted traveler programs: Transportation Security Administration PreCheck and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry.

Global Entry, which speeds up international reentry into the U.S., allows pre-approved travelers to skip long customs lines. TSA PreCheck provides expedited security screening for domestic flights, letting passengers keep on shoes and leave laptops in their bags.

With the suspension, international travelers may be redirected to standard customs lines, potentially increasing wait times. Domestic travelers are encouraged to check their airport’s status before heading out, as screening procedures could vary.

Officials describe the move as temporary, with services expected to resume once operational issues are resolved.

For frequent flyers, the pause serves as a reminder: even trusted traveler programs aren’t immune to disruption.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

22 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close