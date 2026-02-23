DHS Suspends TSA PreCheck and Global Entry

Source: Lone Star Flight Museum / Lone Star Flight Museum

Travelers across the country faced confusion after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a suspension impacting two major trusted traveler programs: Transportation Security Administration PreCheck and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry.

Global Entry, which speeds up international reentry into the U.S., allows pre-approved travelers to skip long customs lines. TSA PreCheck provides expedited security screening for domestic flights, letting passengers keep on shoes and leave laptops in their bags.

With the suspension, international travelers may be redirected to standard customs lines, potentially increasing wait times. Domestic travelers are encouraged to check their airport’s status before heading out, as screening procedures could vary.

Officials describe the move as temporary, with services expected to resume once operational issues are resolved.

For frequent flyers, the pause serves as a reminder: even trusted traveler programs aren’t immune to disruption.