Listen Live
Close
News

Man With Tourette's Shouted Slurs At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

The 2026 BAFTA Awards concluded in London on Sunday but the ceremony was met with a moment that has social media buzzing.

Published on February 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

The 2026 BAFTA Awards have concluded, but the event featured several moments where a Tourette’s Syndrome activist’s outbursts were overheard. John Davidson, the subject of a nominated biography, I Swear, was in attendance at the BAFTA Awards and shouted out the N-word, among other words some might have found offensive.

Davidson, a Scottish activist who has been featured in past documentaries, was in attendance at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on hand to present the nominees for the Best Special Visual Effects. Davidson shouted the N-word during their time onstage, but the pair appeared to be unmoved by the moment.

In a report from Deadline, BAFTA Awards host Alan Cummings apologized for Davidson’s outbursts, which we should carefully note are involuntary despite the nature and tone of the words that were heard.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming said. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

While Cummings reiterated that Davidson’s outbursts were involuntary, the broadcast featured some of the vulgarities that the activist shouted. Further, it was reported that Davidson excused himself from the venue, and the show continued without further hitches.

As understanding as some in attendance at the awards may have been, and who were familiar with Davidson’s story, many on social media are expressing their disdain, especially with the racial slurs shouted at Jordan and Lindo.

We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Pencils Of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala

Lil Jon Lays His Son Nathan Smith To Rest On First Day Of Ramadan

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party

Fetty Wap Secured His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations

DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

20 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close