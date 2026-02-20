Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

YouTube Went Down… and We All Realized We Have No Backup Plan

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Angry businessman
Source: D-Keine / Getty

If your YouTube started acting funny Tuesday night, just know it wasn’t your Wi-Fi — it was the world. More than 320,000 users across the U.S. reported issues around 8:18 p.m. Eastern, saying videos wouldn’t load, livestreams were buffering endlessly, and some people couldn’t access the platform at all. And it wasn’t just regular YouTube — YouTube TV users were feeling it too, with even some Google services showing signs of disruption. As of now, there’s still no clear explanation for what caused the outage or how long it lasted across the board.

But here’s the part that really hit: for a couple of hours, the scroll stopped. No music videos. No podcasts. No “how to fix this” tutorials. No background noise while you cook, clean, or procrastinate. It was a reminder that YouTube isn’t just an app — it’s part of our daily routine. It’s entertainment, education, business, and distraction all rolled into one. And when it went quiet? We all felt it. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House

Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI

Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

18 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

Rodeo Ready
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Score A Cowboy Hat & Boots: Enter The $1,000 ‘Rodeo Ready’ Sweepstakes

DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close