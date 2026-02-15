Togolese Designer Agbobly Debuts G-Star Denim Collab During NYFW

Agbobly launched his brand in 2020, celebrating Black, queer, and immigrant narratives.

G-Star gave Agbobly creative freedom to design a limited-edition denim piece with a built-in corset.

Agbobly emphasizes the personal nature of design and the collaborative effort behind building a brand.

Source: HB/Lauren Evette Williams / HB

Togolese-American designer Jacques Agbobly was the focus inside G-Star’s Soho store this week. The brand hosted a New York Fashion Week (NYFW) gathering to celebrate his latest collaboration. Guests filtered through the space to preview the drop up close. Racks of denim, T-shirts, jackets, and streetwear filled the store as drinks and small bites circulated throughout the evening.

Agbobly launched his namesake label in 2020. The brand celebrates Black, queer, and immigrant narratives. His work blends West African heritage with modern silhouettes.

The launch celebrated Agbobly’s new collaboration with G-Star. The project introduced a limited-edition denim design.

I grabbed the designer for a few seconds at his launch event.

“It’s such a blessing because it came at such an important time in my life,” Agbobly told me. “I’ve always loved G-Star. It’s one of the brands I grew up wearing in Togo.”

This wasn’t my first time speaking with Agbobly. We first met during his NYFW debut at the Black in Fashion Council showroom, and his attention to detail stuck with me. Catching up with him again — this time celebrating a collaboration with a legacy cultural streetwear brand — felt even more exciting as he continues to grow his brand.

‘They Let Me Do What I Wanted’: Agbobly Talks About His New G Star Collab

Agbobly said, “When they reached out, I was like, I’m down. It was such a beautiful synergy. They flew me to their headquarters in Amsterdam and let me dive deep into their archive.”

The designer used the visit as inspiration. “They let me play. They let me do whatever I wanted.”

For the collaboration, Agbobly unveiled a limited-edition pair of jeans. The flared, low-rise silhouette includes a built-in corset for structure and support. The cool new pants are made from NEO RAW denim, created to stay crisp over time. The jeans are available now online and in stores starting at $320, with sizes ranging from waist size 23 to 33.

Agbobly shared that the collab is currently just one piece, but there may be more coming. “I can’t say anything yet,” he said with a smirk.

Our conversation happened between hugs, gift exchanges, and warm greetings as friends and guests poured into the store. Even in the middle of the celebration, he took a moment to speak honestly about what people don’t always see behind the scenes of fashion.

“It takes a lot of hands and a lot of people to prop up a designer and a brand. It takes a lot of creative guts to put yourself out there. The things I design are very personal to me. It’s like a baby.”

Togolese Designer Agbobly Debuts G-Star Denim Collab During NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com