[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael '5000' Watts

Published on February 16, 2026

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts

Today, Houston says goodbye to a true architect of its sound. For decades, Michael “5000” Watts stood at the forefront of the city’s culture, shaping what the world now recognizes as the unmistakable Houston sound. As family, friends, fans, and artists gather to honor his life, those who cannot attend in person are invited to watch the funeral service via livestream and celebrate the legacy of a hometown legend.

Services are scheduled to begin at 10am. View the livestream below and join Houston in remembering a pioneer whose sound will echo through the city forever.

