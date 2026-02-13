Trending on the Timeline: Gene Simmons Gets a History Lesson During Black History Month

DJ Misses broke it all down, and we’re here to give you the recap on who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it.

If you missed today’s “Trending on the Timeline” with DJ Misses on Posted On The Corner, you missed a whole lot of tea being spilled. From Bay Area independent legends making major power moves to our favorite NFL power couple having awkward conversations, the timeline was definitely jumping today.

Gene Simmons and the Rap Hall of Fame Controversy

It seems like every Black History Month, someone decides to show their whole hand, and this time, it’s Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss. The co-founder recently criticized the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for inducting rap artists, a take that’s not just cold, but historically misinformed. This comes right as icons like Outkast are getting their well-deserved flowers, making Simmons’ comments feel particularly out of touch. He argued that artists like Iron Maiden are overlooked while rap acts get in, questioning the very foundation of the institution.

Simmons went on record stating, “hip hop does not belong in the Rock and Roll hall of Fame.” He even mentioned a past debate with Ice Cube, making it clear that while he respects him, he doesn’t consider rap to be part of the rock and roll lineage. He claimed it’s not his music and doesn’t speak his language because he doesn’t “come from the ghetto.” The comments have sparked major conversation online, with many pointing out the flawed logic in trying to gatekeep a genre that has been influenced by Black culture from its inception.

Let’s set the record straight, especially during a month dedicated to our history. The pushback against Simmons’ remarks was swift and educational. As DJ MIKSSES pointed out, rock and roll was invented by a Black man from the so-called “ghetto” that Simmons dismisses: the legendary Chuck Berry. Berry’s electrifying guitar riffs and groundbreaking showmanship laid the blueprint for everything that came after, including the music made by bands like Kiss. To erase the foundational contributions of Black artists from the rock and roll story is not just an oversight; it’s an attempt to rewrite history.



