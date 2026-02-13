Houston ISD Proposes Closing 12 Campuses

Source: Jarvell Jardey / Getty

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles is proposing the closure or consolidation of 12 campuses ahead of the 2026–27 school year, citing declining enrollment and budget concerns.

Schools Impacted:

Elementary Schools

Alcott Elementary

Briscoe Elementary

Burrus Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Henderson NQ Elementary

Port Houston Elementary

Ross Elementary

Cage Elementary (co-location)

Middle & Specialty Schools

Fleming Middle School

McReynolds Middle School

Hobby Elementary (partial consolidation)

Gulfton Middle College

District leaders say the move would allow HISD to better allocate resources and improve efficiency. Critics argue the closures could disrupt families and neighborhoods.

The HISD Board of Managers is expected to vote on the proposal later this month