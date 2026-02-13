Listen Live
Houston ISD Proposes Closing 12 Campuses

Published on February 13, 2026

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles is proposing the closure or consolidation of 12 campuses ahead of the 2026–27 school year, citing declining enrollment and budget concerns.

Schools Impacted:

Elementary Schools

  • Alcott Elementary
  • Briscoe Elementary
  • Burrus Elementary
  • Franklin Elementary
  • Henderson NQ Elementary
  • Port Houston Elementary
  • Ross Elementary
  • Cage Elementary (co-location)

Middle & Specialty Schools

  • Fleming Middle School
  • McReynolds Middle School
  • Hobby Elementary (partial consolidation)
  • Gulfton Middle College

District leaders say the move would allow HISD to better allocate resources and improve efficiency. Critics argue the closures could disrupt families and neighborhoods.

The HISD Board of Managers is expected to vote on the proposal later this month

