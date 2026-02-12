Spring Break HTX Hoedown 2026 Hits BH Ranch | March 21

Source: Houston / General

Houston is getting ready to trade beach vibes for boots and big energy as the Spring Break HTX Hoedown 2026 takes over BH Ranch on Saturday, March 21. The all day celebration runs from 11 am to 10 pm and promises live music, line dancing, and a full day of outdoor fun under the Texas sky. Organized by United Promoters Association, the event is shaping up to be one of the most talked about spring gatherings in the city.

Guests can expect a high energy atmosphere filled with country sounds, dancing, and plenty of space to kick back with friends. Whether you consider yourself a country girl, a cowboy, or just someone looking for a unique way to celebrate spring break in Houston, the HTX Hoedown invites everyone to throw on their boots and hats and join the fun.

The Spring Break HTX Hoedown is designed to bring together music lovers and partygoers for a massive day of entertainment. From line dancing sessions to live performances, attendees will have nonstop opportunities to move, mingle, and soak up the good vibes that define Texas springtime events.

With warm weather, open skies, and Houston pride on full display, the Spring Break HTX Hoedown at BH Ranch aims to create unforgettable memories for anyone looking to celebrate the season in true Lone Star style.