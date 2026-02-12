Texans Unveil Plans for New Houston Sports Hub

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Houston Texans unveiled plans for a major new sports and entertainment destination that will transform part of northwest Houston’s landscape. Called Toro District, the ambitious 83-acre development in the Bridgeland area of northwest Harris County will serve as the franchise’s future headquarters and training complex, with a scheduled opening in 2029. The project was announced as part of a strategic public-private partnership involving the Texans, Harris County, and Howard Hughes, the developer behind Bridgeland.

At the heart of Toro District will be a state-of-the-art global headquarters and team training facility, occupying roughly 22 acres of the site and incorporating both indoor and outdoor practice fields. This move will mark a shift for the Texans, who currently operate out of facilities tied to NRG Park in central Houston under a lease that runs through 2032. Leadership has said the new complex will allow the organization to centralize operations, reduce scheduling conflicts, and better focus on both football performance and organizational growth.

But the vision for Toro District extends far beyond football. The remaining acreage is planned to be developed into a mixed-use destination featuring retail, dining, hotels, entertainment venues, commercial space, and even medical facilities. Proponents of the project highlight its potential to generate significant economic impact—projected in the billions over time—and to create thousands of jobs while enhancing community engagement. Officials also anticipate the complex will support youth programming, internships, and local events, reinforcing the Texans’ broader community commitment.

Bridgeland’s status as one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in Texas makes it a fitting backdrop for this next chapter in Texans history. Located northwest of Houston between U.S. Route 290 and Interstate 10, Bridgeland has continued to expand with residential and commercial development under Howard Hughes’ guidance. With construction expected to begin soon and a projected 2029 opening date, Toro District represents a long-term investment not just in the team’s operational future but in the growth and identity of the greater Houston region.