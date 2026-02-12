Listen Live
King’s Day Date Changed for Michael ‘5000 Watts’ Celebration

Published on February 12, 2026

Watts
Source: General / Kings Day

The family of Michael 5000 Watts has announced a change to the date of his Celebration of Life, known as King’s Day, following an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from the community. In order to ensure that everyone who wishes to attend has the opportunity to do so, the event has been rescheduled.

King’s Day will now take place on Monday, February 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Organizers selected the new date because it falls on a holiday when schools are closed and many people are off work, allowing more family members, friends, fans, and supporters to gather and pay their respects.

The celebration will be held at The Bell Tower on 34th, located at 901 W 34th St. in Houston. Guests are encouraged to wear black, gold, or white in tribute to Watts. Attire is casual, and Swishahouse paraphernalia is welcomed as a nod to the powerful legacy he built through Swishahouse and his decades long impact on the city’s culture.

For those unable to attend in person, livestream options will be available, with links shared on official social media platforms. Supporters who wish to send flowers may do so through Troy B Smith Funeral Home at 9013 Scott St., Houston, Texas 77051.

