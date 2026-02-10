Houston Launches On-Demand Trash Pickup

Source: Carl Durocher / Getty

Houston is changing how heavy and bulk trash is collected. Instead of waiting for scheduled street pickups, residents can now request service when needed through the city’s 311 system.

How It Works

Call or submit online to 311 to request pickup.

Pickup scheduled within about five business days.

Place items curbside on the assigned day.

Limit: Four heavy trash pickups per year per address.

Why It Matters

Reduces illegal dumping.

Gives residents predictable service.

Makes trash collection more efficient.

Houston hopes this system will make bulk trash service faster and fairer for everyone.