Higher Prices, Same Burritos at Chipotle

Chipotle is raising prices again — and longtime customers are not happy

Published on February 10, 2026

Chipotle is raising prices again — and longtime customers are not happy.

The fast-casual chain confirmed menu increases, pointing to higher labor and operating costs. But the real spark came from comments circulating online suggesting Chipotle’s average customer earns around $100,000 a year.

That statement landed wrong with many loyal fans — especially regulars who eat there often but don’t come close to six-figure salaries. As burrito bowls push toward $15 in some markets, customers are asking who Chipotle is really built for.

Chipotle insists demand remains strong, but the backlash highlights a growing disconnect. The brand was once praised for being affordable, fast, and filling. Now, some customers feel priced out of a place that used to be part of their daily routine.

For many, the issue isn’t just the price — it’s the message.

