Entertainment

Anthony Anderson Confirms His Return for Scary Movie 6

If you grew up quoting Scary Movie lines and laughing through every ridiculous jump scare, this news is about to make your day.

Published on February 6, 2026

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Anthony Anderson Is Officially Back for Scary Movie 6 and Fans Are Ready for the Laughs

If you grew up quoting Scary Movie lines and laughing through every ridiculous jump scare, this news is about to make your day.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson has confirmed he’s returning for Scary Movie 6, the next chapter in the iconic horror parody franchise set to hit theaters in summer 2026.

Even better, the movie is shaping up to feel like a real throwback for longtime fans.

Anthony Anderson previously played Mahalik in Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 4, delivering some of the franchise’s funniest and most memorable moments.


Nearly two decades later, he’s officially stepping back into the chaos.


When confirming his return earlier this wekk Anderson joked that he didn’t even realize a fifth movie had already been made, which somehow makes the whole moment even funnier.

It’s clear this new installment is leaning into nostalgia while preparing to roast a whole new generation of horror films.



Anthony Anderson won’t be the only original cast member making a comeback.
Fan favorites Anna Faris and Regina Hall are also set to return, reuniting much of the crew that helped turn Scary Movie into a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s.


Their chemistry, outrageous humor, and fearless parody style are what made the franchise so successful, and fans are hoping that same energy comes back in full force.

While official plot details are still under wraps, the new movie is expected to poke fun at some of the biggest horror hits of the last decade.

From viral scare moments to dramatic psychological thrillers, nothing is likely off limits. If the original films are any indication, the humor will be loud, ridiculous, and unapologetically over the top.

Scary Movie 6 is currently scheduled for a summer 2026 theatrical release, with more casting news and teasers expected in the coming months.

Anthony Anderson Confirms His Return for Scary Movie 6 was originally published on hot1009.com

