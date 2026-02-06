Listen Live
Desktop banner

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Entertainment

The New Disney Cruise That Celebrates Culture & Centers Black Families

The New Disney Cruise That Celebrates Culture & Centers Black Families

Published on February 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Disney Destiny
Source: Disney Destiny / J. Bachelor

Stepping aboard the Disney Destiny, the experience felt intentional from the very first moment. Guests are greeted by their family name, which immediately sets a warm and personal tone. It sounds small, but it made me feel seen and welcomed right away, like this trip was designed with care for every family walking through those doors. That personal touch carried throughout the ship and shaped how the entire journey felt.

Disney Destiny
Source: Disney Destiny / J. Bachelor

One of the most powerful moments came early when the first character to greet guests was Black Panther. Seeing him front and center was not only exciting but meaningful. It sent a clear message about who this ship is for and who gets to be celebrated. That moment alone told me this cruise understood the importance of representation and pride, especially for Black families experiencing Disney together.

Disney Destiny
Source: Disney Destiny / J. Bachelor

The energy aboard the ship stays high with nonstop fun, including dance parties featuring all your favorites like Mickey, Goofy, Donald, Minnie, and more. These moments were pure joy. Kids and adults were dancing, laughing, and creating memories together. It felt like classic Disney magic mixed with an atmosphere that was inclusive, vibrant, and genuinely welcoming to everyone on board.

Disney Destiny
Source: Disney Destiny / J. Bachelor

What truly stood out to me was the presence of culture accurate Black artwork throughout the ship, including stunning visuals inspired by Wakanda. Seeing that level of detail and respect reflected in the design was powerful. It made the Disney Destiny feel like the perfect family trip for Black families to experience fun, connection, and lasting memories, while also seeing themselves reflected in the world around them. More than anything, this cruise delivered what matters most: representation.

Disney Destiny
Source: Disney Destiny / J. Bachelor

The New Disney Cruise That Celebrates Culture & Centers Black Families was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

How Bomm Sheltuh Played A Role In J. Cole’s Early Career

How Bomm Sheltuh Played A Role In J. Cole’s Early Career

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1

d4vd's Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'

Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

Hip-Hop Wired
C-Murder Photo Session

C-Murder’s Appeal Denied Again By Louisiana Supreme Court

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
21 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close