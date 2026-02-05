From MJ to Beyoncé : Halftime Moments That Changed the Culture

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

The Super Bowl halftime show has always been more than just entertainment—it’s a cultural checkpoint. Some performances age quietly, and others shake the world. One of the most talked-about moments ever came from Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson, a performance that quite literally changed broadcast television forever. At the time, the fallout was massive, careers were impacted, and conversations around censorship dominated pop culture. But if that moment happened today? In the age of social media, body positivity, and internet outrage cycles that reset every 48 hours, it might’ve been met with applause—or at least a very different conversation. Context matters, and history hasn’t been kind or fair in how that moment has been remembered.

Then there are performances that reclaimed power in real time. Beyoncé’s surprise “Formation” appearance during Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl halftime show was one of those moments. Coming at a time when conversations around race, policing, and Black identity were at the forefront, Beyoncé stepped onto that field flanked by dancers dressed in Black Panther–inspired looks and delivered a statement without saying a word. It was intentional, political, and unforgettable—so much so that it sparked national debate and reinforced her ability to control the narrative on the biggest stage possible. That same level of spectacle showed up years earlier when Madonna brought Nicki Minaj into her halftime universe, blending Roman and Egyptian goddesses with pop theatrics. As a Barb, that moment hit differently—Nicki standing center stage at the Super Bowl was a cultural win, period.

And of course, we can’t talk halftime history without Michael Jackson, the blueprint. His 1993 performance redefined what the halftime show could be, drawing over 133 million viewers and turning the event into must-see television. That influence lives on, just like Rihanna’s 2023 performance—which proved that presence alone can carry a show. Even without new music, Rihanna’s floating stages, fashion, and effortless confidence dominated timelines for weeks and continues to live on through memes, think pieces, and rewatches. That’s the mark of a real halftime moment. Now, with Bad Bunny set to take the stage this weekend, expectations are high. Given his global reach, genre-bending sound, and cultural impact, this feels like another moment in the making. If history tells us anything, it’s that the best halftime performances don’t just entertain—they leave a mark. Bennett Knows.