Clippers Send James Harden to Cleveland In Major Trade
The Los Angeles Clippers have traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking another major move in the former MVP’s storied NBA career. Harden leaves Los Angeles after a brief run with the Clippers and now joins a Cavaliers team looking to make a serious push in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland adds Harden to a roster already led by Donovan Mitchell, giving the Cavs a proven scorer and elite playmaker with deep playoff experience. The move signals a clear win-now approach as the team looks to strengthen its championship hopes.
For the Clippers, the trade represents a shift in direction as they move on from Harden and reshape their roster for the future.
Harden’s move to Cleveland marks yet another chapter in a Hall-of-Fame career defined by high expectations, big moments, and constant change. Wherever he goes, the spotlight follows — and this latest trade is no exception