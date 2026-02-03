Listen Live
Close
News

Lil Wayne Opens Up On Being Overlooked By The Grammys

Following the Grammy Awards, the New Orleans rapper took a moment to shout out this year’s nominees and winners while also airing his frustration over being left off the ballot this year.

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Wayne
Source: handout / Republic Records

Lil Wayne is rarely on social media, but when he pops out, people listen.

Following the Grammy Awards, the New Orleans rapper took a moment to shout out this year’s nominees and winners while also airing his frustration over being left off the ballot this year.

“Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasn’t included, as usual. I gotta work harder, as usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli.”

Wayne was referencing Bill Belichick, with whom he has built a relationship in recent years. Weezy has even visited Belichick as his new gig with the North Carolina Tar Heels, where the program gifted the MC a custom jersey with “Tunechi” on the back.

Back to the Grammys…

The New Orleans rapper dropped his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI in 2025. While some fans rocked with the project, others felt it didn’t quite live up to the weight of the Carter legacy. Either way, the album failed to receive a single Grammy nomination.

Earlier in 2025, Wayne faced another tough blow when the NFL selected Kendrick Lamar as the Super Bowl halftime performer. What stung the most for him and many of his peers was that the Super Bowl was held in his hometown of New Orleans, setting the stage for what could have been a perfect homecoming after a legendary career.

Following that disappointment, the A Milli rapper opened up about how the snub affected him:

“It hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform. It broke me, I’m just trying to put myself back together.”

Despite the accolades, milestones, and impact, Lil Wayne has made it clear that being overlooked for his hard work still hits different.

Lil Wayne Opens Up On Being Overlooked By The Grammys was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Microsoft Permanently Booted Jeffrey Epstein From Xbox Live For Being A Registered Sex Offender

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Sexyy Red Faces Backlash After Performing At Donald Trump Advisor’s Wedding

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

Children's Museum of Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win a Four Pack to the Children’s Museum Black History Celebration

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close