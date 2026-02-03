Listen Live
Pro Bowl Games Put the Houston Texans’ New Era on Full Display

From defense to skill players, the Texans’ strong Pro Bowl presence proved Houston’s rebuild is officially in the rearview.

Published on February 3, 2026

The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games once again turned Super Bowl week into a showcase of star power, speed, and personality — and the Houston Texans made sure they were front and center.

Super Bowl LX - Pro Bowl Practice
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

With six players selected, Houston was one of the best-represented teams in the AFC, a clear sign of how quickly the Texans have transformed into one of the league’s rising powers. The modern Pro Bowl, now built around flag football and skills competitions, gave fans a different look at the game’s elite — less grinding collisions, more flair, athleticism, and trash talk.

On defense, Will Anderson Jr., Azeez Al-Shaair, and Derek Stingley Jr. represented a Texans unit that terrorized quarterbacks all season. Their presence underscored Houston’s defensive identity — fast, aggressive, and built to win now. Second year corner Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock earned replacement nods, signaling a future that looks just as bright as the present.

Super Bowl LX - Pro Bowl Practice
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Offensively, Nico Collins brought Texans swagger to the skills events, continuing a breakout season that turned him into one of the AFC’s most dangerous wideouts.

Beyond the highlights, the Pro Bowl Games served as a snapshot of where the league is headed — faster, more entertaining, and more fan-friendly — all unfolding during Super Bowl LX week. For Houston fans, it wasn’t just about fun and games. It was confirmation.

The Texans aren’t rebuilding anymore.
They’ve arrived — and the rest of the NFL is starting to notice. 🏈🔥

