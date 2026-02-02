Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cher Announces 'Luther Vandross' as Winner of Record of the Year

Cher Mistakenly Announced ‘Luther Vandross’ as Grammys Record of the Year Winner

Making light of the moment, rapper Kendrick Lamar expresses his admiration for Vandross and how they got the sample cleared for "Luther."

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Cher caused a bit of confusion at the Grammy Awards Sunday night when she announced the Record of the Year winner to “Luther Vandross,” which went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their song “Luther,” a tribute to the late R&B singer.

She quickly realized her error and said “No, Kendrick Lamar! The Grammy goes to Kendrick Lamar.”

Music’s Biggest Night: Full List of Winners at the 68th Grammy Awards

Lamar was seen laughing as he and SZA made their way on stage, making light of the mistake. “Luther” was the third single off GNX that sampled “If This World Were Mine” by Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn. Lamar shed light on how Vandross, who passed away in 2005, is one of his favorite artists and how with the sample he wanted to keep the integrity of the song.

“This is special for me. I’ve got to take my time, because he’s one of my favorite artists of all time,” Lamar said, “They granted us the privilege to do our version of [‘If This World Were Mine’]. When we got that clearance, I promise you, we damn near all dropped a tear, because we know how much him and Cheryl Lynn poured into that record. Being able to put our vocals of it proves that we are somewhat worthy of being just as great as them individuals. They granted us that.”

He added that Lynn and the Vandross estate had one condition for clearing the sample: no cursing.

“They said ‘no cursing’ though. ‘You can’t curse on it.’ That was the only thing, right? And we said, you know what? We are going to do just that. No cursing, and we are going to make sure the song represents love.”

Before handing the award, Cher gave an acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys, seemingly forgetting she was to announce the Record of the Year winners and walked off stage.

Cher Mistakenly Announced ‘Luther Vandross’ as Grammys Record of the Year Winner was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close