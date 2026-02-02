Listen Live
Travel

Flying Without the Right Id Could Cost You $45 Starting Now

New enforcement tied to federal ID requirements means travelers who don’t have the proper identification could be hit with an extra fee

Published on February 1, 2026

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Makes First Flight In US After 3-Month Grounding
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

If you’re flying anytime soon, make sure you check this story before heading to the airport.

New enforcement tied to federal ID requirements means travelers who don’t have the proper identification could be hit with an extra fee — around $45 — starting now. The issue centers around REAL ID compliance, which has officially moved from “warning phase” to enforcement at many airports.

A REAL ID is a state-issued driver’s license or ID card with a star in the corner, required for domestic air travel. If you show up without one, you may face additional screening, delays, or unexpected costs — even if you already paid for your flight.

Officials say the rule has been years in the making, but many travelers are still unaware or unsure if their ID qualifies. That confusion could lead to longer lines, missed flights, or extra money out of pocket.

Before your next trip, check your ID, check your airline’s policy, and give yourself extra time. That quick double-check could save you stress — and about $45.s

