Entertainment

Rob Schneider and Patricia Calling it Quits After 15 Years of Marriage

The longtime couple’s marriage has quietly come to an end. Patricia filed for divorce in December, with both sides agreeing to focus on co-parenting and privacy.

Published on January 30, 2026

For fifteen years, Rob and Patricia’s life had unfolded partly in front of cameras.

There were red carpets, premieres, smiling photos with their daughters between them, and the easy shorthand of two people who had built a life together in the middle of Hollywood noise. To the world, they looked solid. Steady. Happy.

But behind the scenes, something had slowly shifted.

'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Source: Variety / Getty

By late 2025, the marriage that began in 2007 had reached its quiet breaking point. Patricia was the one who filed for divorce on December 8. Four days later, Rob accepted the request. No dramatic statements. No public fallout. Just paperwork, signatures, and the acknowledgment that their life together as husband and wife was ending.

They had two daughters—Miranda, thirteen, and Madeline, eight—and everything now revolved around them.

The court documents reflected that. Parenting classes. A consent decree. An agreement to keep the exact terms private. Not because they were hiding something, but because this part of their lives belonged to their children first.

The last time the public saw them together was months earlier, in July, at the New York premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. The four of them walked the carpet as a family. Rob smiled wide. Patricia stood close. The girls held their hands.

In an interview that night, Rob said,
“My happy place is any place with my family.”

At the time, it sounded simple. True.

And maybe it still was.

Rob and Patricia’s story had started years earlier in a very different setting—back in 2007, when Rob appeared on a show Patricia was producing. He was the comedian. She was the producer behind the scenes. Work turned into conversation. Conversation into connection.

They didn’t just build a marriage—they built projects together, too. Their professional lives and personal lives ran alongside each other for years, overlapping, supporting one another.

But even the strongest partnerships can change shape.

By the time the divorce papers were filed, what remained wasn’t anger—it was distance. The kind that grows slowly. Quietly. Almost politely.

No public accusations. No dramatic press tour. Just two people choosing to separate after a long shared life.

The love story didn’t end in flames.

It ended in silence—and in the careful hope that, whatever came next, their daughters would still feel safe, loved, and grounded.

Because even when marriages end, families don’t disappear.

They just become something new.

