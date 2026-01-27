Mya Opens Up About Choosing a Celibate Lifestyle

Source: Nagina Lane / iONEDigital

Singer and actress Mya is making headlines again — but this time, it’s not about a new album or movie. The multi-talented performer recently shared that she has chosen to remain celibate, a personal decision she says is about self-discovery, focus, and protecting her peace.

In an exclusive interview, Mya explained that celibacy is not about deprivation but about clarity. “I’ve realized that holding off on sexual relationships allows me to focus on my spiritual growth and personal goals,” she said. “It’s about respecting myself and the energy I bring into my life.”

Mya’s choice comes as part of a broader conversation about self-care and boundaries in the entertainment industry. She encourages fans to prioritize what makes them feel whole, whether that’s celibacy, personal growth, or other lifestyle decisions.

This revelation also highlights Mya’s commitment to authenticity. Rather than follow trends or public expectation, she is choosing a path that aligns with her values and mental wellness.

Fans have been supportive, praising her honesty and courage. Many say Mya’s message is a refreshing reminder that personal choices don’t need to be defined by societal pressures.

Whether you agree with her choice or not, Mya’s decision to speak openly about celibacy shows a side of celebrity life that is rarely discussed — one focused on self-respect, growth, and inner peace.