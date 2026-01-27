Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Mya Opens Up About Choosing a Celibate Lifestyle

Singer and actress Mya is making headlines again — but this time, it’s not about a new album or movie.

Published on January 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mya
Source: Nagina Lane / iONEDigital

Singer and actress Mya is making headlines again — but this time, it’s not about a new album or movie. The multi-talented performer recently shared that she has chosen to remain celibate, a personal decision she says is about self-discovery, focus, and protecting her peace.

In an exclusive interview, Mya explained that celibacy is not about deprivation but about clarity. “I’ve realized that holding off on sexual relationships allows me to focus on my spiritual growth and personal goals,” she said. “It’s about respecting myself and the energy I bring into my life.”

Mya’s choice comes as part of a broader conversation about self-care and boundaries in the entertainment industry. She encourages fans to prioritize what makes them feel whole, whether that’s celibacy, personal growth, or other lifestyle decisions.

This revelation also highlights Mya’s commitment to authenticity. Rather than follow trends or public expectation, she is choosing a path that aligns with her values and mental wellness.

Fans have been supportive, praising her honesty and courage. Many say Mya’s message is a refreshing reminder that personal choices don’t need to be defined by societal pressures.

Whether you agree with her choice or not, Mya’s decision to speak openly about celibacy shows a side of celebrity life that is rarely discussed — one focused on self-respect, growth, and inner peace.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

Hip-Hop Wired
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Latest Trailer Introduces Yoshi

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Doesn't Know There Are No Penguins In Greenland

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Warming Center
News  |  J. Bachelor

Stay Safe, H-Town: A List of Houston-Area Warming Centers

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

News  |  Weso

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Generic Winter Photo
Local  |  J-Mac

Houston Braces for Cold Snap What You Need To Know

19 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close