My 5 Most Anticipated Albums of 2026

Nicki Minaj's comeback album expected to be sharp, personal, and impactful.

Rihanna's long-awaited R9 album will dominate the industry when released.

Erykah Badu's new music is necessary to reset the soul genre.

Every few years, music lines itself up just right. The stars align, the heavy hitters get back in their bags, and suddenly the culture feels alive again. 2026 is giving that energy. Between long-awaited comebacks, unfinished eras, and artists with something to prove, this upcoming year is stacked. These are the five albums I’m personally counting down to — no skips, no debate.



1. Nicki Minaj — Untitled (March 26, 2026)

Let’s just get this out the way — yes, there’s been controversy. Yes, Nicki has been in the headlines for more than just music. But as a Barb, I’m still locked in. This album drops March 26, 2026, and it’s coming off one of the most talked-about stretches of her career. Nicki has always made her best music when her back is against the wall, and if history tells us anything, this project is going to be sharp, personal, and loud. Whether you love her or side-eye her, when Nicki drops, the culture stops.



2. Rihanna — R9 (We’re Claiming It)

I know, I know. Every year we say “this is the year.” But hear me out. It’s been 10 years since ANTI changed the game, and Rihanna has been teasing in a way that feels intentional this time. Studio sightings, interviews, subtle hints — it’s giving album energy, not baby announcement energy (no shade!). I really believe 2026 is the year Rihanna finally feeds the people. And when she does? It’s over for everybody.



3. Erykah Badu — Untitled

Erykah Badu doesn’t move on anyone’s clock but her own, which is exactly why her music always lands different. She was supposed to drop a collaborative album with The Alchemist in 2025, and that turned out to be a whole pump fake. So now? Expectations are high. Whether it’s a solo project or a reworked collab, Badu coming back into the fold feels necessary. Soul needs a reset, and she’s the one who always brings it.



4. Drake — ICEMAN

Drake has been teasing ICEMAN since 2025, and we’ve already gotten a few singles that show he’s still locked in creatively. After a turbulent year filled with public scrutiny and Kendrick Lamar’s undeniable success, this album feels important. Drake doesn’t usually sit quietly for long, and ICEMAN sounds like it could be calculated, reflective, and icy in the best way. I’m ready to hear how he responds — musically.



5. Beyoncé — Act III (Rock Album)

This is the one that might really shake the table. Beyoncé’s third act in her trilogy is rumored to be a rock album, following Renaissance and Cowboy Carter. And honestly? That makes perfect sense. I can already see the influence of Tina Turner, the leather, the grit, the power vocals. Beyoncé doesn’t just try genres — she redefines them. If this is truly her rock era, expect anthems, visuals, and performances that push her legacy even further.



Honorable Mentions & Final Thoughts

There are still a few names I’m watching closely. A possible Kanye West return, a much-needed Roddy Ricch comeback, and yes… maybe even some Frank Ocean if the stars really align. If 2026 gives us even half the impact that 2016 did, we’re in for something special. The artists are seasoned, the stakes are higher, and the hunger feels real again. Music might just save us this year. Bennett Knows