Stay Safe, H-Town: A List of Houston-Area Warming Centers

Published on January 24, 2026

Houston is preparing for another round of harsh winter weather as dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into the region this weekend. Forecasts indicate freezing conditions that could last multiple days, creating risks for vulnerable residents, pets, and infrastructure across the city and surrounding counties. City and county leaders are urging residents to take the cold seriously and begin preparing now.

Officials stress that preparation is key during extended cold weather events. Residents are encouraged to protect exposed pipes, bring pets indoors, limit travel when roads become icy, and check on elderly neighbors or anyone without reliable heat. Emergency kits should include blankets, flashlights, batteries, food, water, and necessary medications. Even brief exposure to extreme cold can be life threatening, especially for children and seniors.

To support those in need, the City of Houston has opened multiple warming centers beginning Saturday, January 24 at 5 p.m. These locations will remain open until further notice and are designed to provide a safe and heated space for residents seeking relief from the cold.

City of Houston Warming Centers
Opening Saturday, January 24 at 5 p.m.

Acres Homes MSC
6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091

Denver Harbor MSC
6402 Market St., Houston, TX 77007

Fifth Ward MSC
4014 Market St., Houston, TX 77007

Fonde CC
110 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007

Kashmere MSC
4802 Lockwood Dr., Houston, TX 77026

Magnolia MSC
7037 Capitol St., Houston, TX 77011

Metropolitan MSC
1475 W Gray St., Houston, TX 77019

Moody CC
3725 Fulton St., Houston, TX 77009

Northeast MSC
9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

Southwest MSC
6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX 77074

Sunnyside MSC
4410 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051

Third Ward MSC
3611 Ennis St., Houston, TX 77004

Fort Bend County officials also announced warming centers will open Saturday, January 24 and remain available through at least Monday, January 26. The county noted that locations and hours may change based on weather conditions and operational needs.

Fort Bend County Overnight Warming Centers
Open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Attack Poverty Friends of North Rosenberg
1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, Texas

Landmark Community Center
100 Louisiana Street, Missouri City, Texas

Fort Bend County Daytime Warming Centers
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fulshear Branch Library
6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear, Texas

Sugar Land Branch Library
550 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, Texas

George Memorial Library
1001 Golfview Drive, Richmond, Texas

University Branch Library
14010 University Boulevard, Sugar Land, Texas

Mission Bend Branch Library
8421 Addicks Clodine Road, Houston, Texas

Sienna Branch Library
8411 Sienna Springs Boulevard, Missouri City, Texas

Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mamie George Branch Library
320 Dulles Ave., Stafford, Texas

Albert George Branch Library
9230 Gene Street, Needville, Texas

Additional warming centers are also being coordinated in surrounding counties as the cold front spreads across Southeast Texas.

Jackson County
Open and closing times still being finalized

The Ranch Cowboy Country Church of South Texas
514 Dugger St., Edna, TX 77957

The Open Table Church of South Texas
924 FM 822, Edna, TX 77957

Liberty County

Dayton Police Department
2004 N. Cleveland St., Dayton, TX 77535

Calvary Baptist Church
816 N. Blair St., Cleveland, TX 77327
Overnight hours 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

VFW Post 5621
1520 N. Main St., Liberty, TX 77575
Open noon to midnight

Officials continue to monitor the forecast and may add more locations as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local alerts and share warming center information with anyone who may need assistance during the freeze.

