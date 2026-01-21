Listen Live
Close
News

Verzuz Announces Mike Will Made-It Vs. Hit-Boy Producer Battle

Verzuz Announces Mike Will Made-It vs. Hit-Boy Producer Battle

Published on January 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Verzuz Announces Mike Will Made-It Vs. Hit-Boy Producer Battle
Source: @mikewillmadeit/@hitboy / Instagram

Verzuz Announces Mike Will Made-It vs. Hit-Boy Producer Battle

The platform is set to put Mike Will Made-It against Hit-Boy on Jan. 30, streaming live on Apple Music. Both producers have been responsible for some of the most impactful instrumentals of the past decade. Mike Will’s includes chart-toppers like Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE,” and Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop.”

Hit-Boy’s resume is just as stacked, featuring records such as Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N**gas In Paris,” Big Sean’s “Clique,” and Beyoncé’s “Flawless.” Together, the two represent the same era with very different styles. While also sharing a track record of undeniable hits.

Mike Will took to social media to frame the matchup as a celebration rather than a competition, “IT’S ON THE FLO! CELEBRATION OF THE CATALOGS! REAL 1’S KNOW THIS CATALOG TOO DEEP. WHAT SONG U WANT TO HEAR ME PLAY ON VERSUS”

Both producers have also stayed busy musically. Hit-Boy released a collaborative project with Spank Nitti James in November 2025, featuring Rio Da Yung OG, BabyTron, and Lefty Gunplay. Mike Will also dropped a joint project with Chicago rapper Chief Keef.

With catalogs this deep, the upcoming Verzuz is shaping up to be a must-watch moment for producers and any Hip-Hop lover who appreciates top-tier production.

Verzuz Announces Mike Will Made-It Vs. Hit-Boy Producer Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

Hip-Hop Wired
ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM

Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" Song

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival

The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close