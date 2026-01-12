Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Teyanna Taylor Celebrates First Golden Globe Win

Teyana Taylor added a major achievement to her career after winning Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe

Published on January 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Teyana Taylor - Break The Internet
Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Teyana Taylor added a major achievement to her career after winning Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe Awards for her role in the film One Battle After Another. The win marks Taylor’s first Golden Globe award and continues her rise as a respected actress in Hollywood.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor thanked her family, cast, and supporters while dedicating the moment to young girls who see themselves reflected in her journey. Her performance was praised for its depth, emotion, and screen presence, standing out among a competitive group of nominees.

The victory highlights Taylor’s successful transition from music and fashion into film and reinforces her growing influence in entertainment.

Related Tags

Golden Globe Awards

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Gamestop

Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

Hip-Hop Wired
14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL

Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

Hip-Hop Wired
US-TECHNOLOGY-AI-CES

Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close