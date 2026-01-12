Teyanna Taylor Celebrates First Golden Globe Win

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Teyana Taylor added a major achievement to her career after winning Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe Awards for her role in the film One Battle After Another. The win marks Taylor’s first Golden Globe award and continues her rise as a respected actress in Hollywood.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor thanked her family, cast, and supporters while dedicating the moment to young girls who see themselves reflected in her journey. Her performance was praised for its depth, emotion, and screen presence, standing out among a competitive group of nominees.

The victory highlights Taylor’s successful transition from music and fashion into film and reinforces her growing influence in entertainment.