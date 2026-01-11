Listen Live
Could Destiny Child Reunite? Mattew Knowles Weighs In

Published on January 11, 2026

Destiny's Child - Christmas
Source: Destiny’s Child / Destiny’s Child


Good Morning H-Town recently had the opportunity to sit down with music executive and entertainment mogul Matthew Knowles for an exclusive conversation — and yes, we asked the big question everyone wants answered: Could Destiny’s Child be heading toward a reunion?

Knowles shared his thoughts on the legendary group’s legacy, the possibility of the members coming back together, and what fans should realistically expect in the future.

If you’re a longtime Destiny’s Child fan or simply love music industry exclusives, this is one interview you don’t want to miss.

 Check out the video below to hear Matthew Knowles’ response and get the full exclusive:

