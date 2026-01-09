Shaggy Brings Mr. Symphonic to Houston

Source: Graham Finney/WENN / WENN

The one and only Shaggy recently chopped it up with The Madd Hatta, and the vibes were immaculate. The international superstar dropped gems about his career, upcoming projects, and even his take on AI’s role in music.

First up, get ready Houston! Shaggy is bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to the stage with the Houston Symphony for a show he’s calling “Mr. Symphonic.” But don’t get it twisted—this isn’t your typical night at the orchestra. Shaggy describes it as a full-blown “Caribbean party,” so you already know the energy will be high. He advises everyone to wear comfortable shoes, ready to dance. More than just a concert, Shaggy calls it “edutainment.” He plans to take the audience on a musical journey, tracing the roots of Jamaican music from Mento and ska to reggae and dancehall. It’s a celebration of the island’s culture and its massive impact on the world.

When the conversation turned to technology, Shaggy offered a refreshing perspective on AI in the music industry. He sees it not as a threat, but as a tool that will force artists to step their game up. In his view, AI could help weed out the “bull,” pushing true talent and creativity to the forefront. While he acknowledges the potential issues, he believes real artistry, personality, and the ability to shift culture can’t be replicated by a machine.

Love Music? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Reflecting on his iconic career, Shaggy shared that he works for “the rewards, not the awards,” a motto that has clearly fueled his incredible longevity. That work ethic isn’t slowing down. He revealed a packed schedule, including a new record with Akon and Aidonia hitting the airwaves on January 12th. An album titled “Lottery” is set to drop in May, featuring collaborations with Robin Thicke and Jeremiah. And if that’s not enough, he’s working on a reggae Sinatra album and a play with his good friend, Sting.

From “Hotshot” to “Mr. Symphonic,” Shaggy continues to prove that superstars shift culture. His energy is infectious, and his dedication to his craft is undeniable. As he said himself, “Laughter is life,” and his music continues to bring joy to millions around the globe.

Check out the conversation below with Shaggy as he talks about coming to Houston to join the Houston Symphony as Mr. Symphonic (Sunday, January 11, 2026), AI and his thoughts about artists paying him homage.

Shaggy Brings Mr. Symphonic to Houston was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com