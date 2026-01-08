“I’m Done Protecting Him”—Rashee Rice’s Ex Exposes Alleged Violence

In an Instagram post on Jan. 7, Rice’s ex-girlfriend posted photos of herself with a bloody lip, as well as several scratches and bruises.

Although she didn’t name Rice directly, she alleges she has been the subject of physical and mental abuse for several years. “It’s been nothing but hell,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself.”

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

In an Instagram post containing several graphic photos, Rice’s former girlfriend made references to physical violence against her and her home, destruction of property and infidelity. No associated police reports had been filed in Overland Park, Kansas, where Jones alleges the abuse occurred. Rashee Rice attended Richland High School just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth Texas and played college ball at SMU.