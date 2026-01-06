January 6: Capitol Insurrectionists Plan March To Commemorate 5th Anniversary Of White Temper Tantrum, J6 Police Plaque Illegally Removed

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

January 6, 2021, became one of the most infamous days in modern American history after Donald Trump, the loser of the 2020 election, rallied his poorly educated cavalry of conservative cult members to Washington, D.C., to sic them on the powers that be in hopes that they would turn his L into a W. That did not happen. However, what did occur is violence, destruction, death, and a complete denigration of democracy as we’ve all come to know it. The peaceful transfer of power was disrupted by white people who couldn’t stand the thought of their orange Jesus being usurped by the will of the people. When all was said and done, five people died that day, and in the following months, four responding police officers would commit suicide as a result of the trauma they experienced that day. To call it a s**t show is a gross understatement.

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Today, January 6, 2026, marks the fifth anniversary of this bloody day of political violence, and according to NBC Washington, some of the participants are planning to commemorate the day they risked their freedom for a man who wouldn’t unzip his pants to urinate on them if they were burning alive.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and several others who were criminally charged for what is now known as J6, are planning to march on D.C. in the name of “justice” for themselves and the deceased Ashli Babbitt who was killed by a Capitol police officer as she tried to enter the congressional chamber.

“Join us as we march for Ashli on January 6th. We also march in memory of those who passed away. 5 years ago a beautiful life was taken from us. A veteran and a patriot. So I ask those that are able to attend please do so,” he wrote on X.

Ashli Babbitt is in hell alongside Charlie Kirk, but go off king.

J6 Plaque Dedicated To Police Officers Removed Illegally

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

AP News is reporting that the plaque that was installed at the Capitol to honor the lives of the police officers who were killed by the “blue lives matter” mob has been removed and cannot be found. It is thought to be “in storage” somewhere. It was also noted that the plaque is to be displayed at all times by law. The Department of Justice under the Donald Trump administration is in the process of seeking dismissal of a police officer’s lawsuit to return the monument. It comes as no surprise that all the honor and valor that was conveniently showered upon law enforcement when those on the right wanted to quell the chants of “Black lives matter” is now nowhere to be found.

The missing plaque is yet another signal that Trump and his bootlickers would like to rewrite American history in the image of MAGA. As of this writing, visitors to the Capitol could walk around with no reminder that January 6th even occurred.

