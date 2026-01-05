Kickstart Your Year: 10 Books to Help You Crush Your Goals

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

The new year is here! It’s the perfect time to set fresh goals, build better habits, and finally stick to your resolutions. But where do you start?

We’ve got you covered. These 10 must-read books will inspire you, sharpen your focus, and give you the tools to make this year your best yet.

1. Atomic Habits –

James Clear

Small changes lead to big results. Learn how to build habits that stick and make success automatic.

2. Mindset: The New Psychology of Success –

Carol S. Dweck

Shift your mindset from “I can’t” to “I can.” A growth mindset is your secret weapon for long-term achievement.

3. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People –

Stephen R. Covey

Align your actions with your values and become more productive, focused, and successful.

4. Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance –

Angela Duckworth

Talent isn’t enough. Discover how persistence and resilience help you push through challenges.

5. The One Thing –

Gary Keller & Jay Papasan

Stop spreading yourself thin. Focus on what truly matters and make real progress.

6. Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us –

Daniel H. Pink

Find out what really drives motivation—autonomy, mastery, and purpose—and use it to your advantage.

7. How to Win Friends and Influence People –

Dale Carnegie

Success isn’t just what you know—it’s who you know. Build relationships that help you grow.

8. Think and Grow Rich –

Napoleon Hill

Turn your ideas into action. A classic guide to mindset, ambition, and achieving wealth and success.

9. Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World –

Cal Newport

Learn to concentrate, eliminate distractions, and produce high-quality work faster.

10. The Power of Now –

Eckhart Tolle

Stay present, reduce stress, and make intentional choices that bring you closer to your goals.