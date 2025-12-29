Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Houston-Area Stores Open (and Closed) on New Year's Eve

26 Houston-Area Stores Open (& Closed) on New Year’s Eve

Published on December 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

First Inflation Report Of 2025 Released
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

New Year’s Eve in the Houston area means one last chance to shop before 2026 arrives. Whether you’re picking up party supplies or grabbing last minute essentials, knowing which stores are open and which aren’t can save you time and stress.

RELATED: 20 Things To Do In Houston For New Year’s Eve

From big box retailers to local favorites, some stores are keeping their doors open late while others are closing early or staying shut for the holiday. Hours and policies vary so it helps to plan ahead before you head with the crowds.

Here’s a look at 26 Houston-area stores that are open and closed on New Year’s Eve. Keep in mind hours can change so check with your local stores before you go.

What’s Closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

  • Bank of America
  • Chase
  • Wells Fargo

What’s Closed Only on New Year’s Day?

  • ALDI
  • Barrels & Bottles
  • Ly’s Liquor
  • Sam’s Club
  • Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
  • Total Wine & More
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Twin Liquors
  • West Loop Liquor
  • Wolf Express Liquor

99 Ranch Market

Stores will be open from 9AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

ALDI

Aldi’s ‘coast-to-coast’ expansion to add 70 U.S. stores before close of 2020
Source: Getty Images

Stores will be open from 8AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve. All stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Apple Store

Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Bass Pro Shops

Stores will be open from 9AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Chick-fil-A

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Source: Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Stores will be open with reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, opening at 10AM and closing at 7PM.

Best Buy

Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

H-E-B

Source: H-E-B beats Trader Joe’s as America’s top grocer, survey shows

Stores and pharmacies will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve. Stores will have normal operating hours New Year’s Day, while pharmacies will be open from 10AM to 5PM.

H Mart

Stores will be open from 8AM to 10PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Home Depot

Stores will be open from 9AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kohl’s

Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kroger

The Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters
Source: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Pharmacy hours may vary depending on location.

La Michoacana Meat Market

Stores will be open from 6AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Lowe’s

Stores will be open from 10AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

McDonald’s

You can get a free cheeseburger Thursday and Friday
Source: Getty Images

Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Petco

Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

PetSmart

Stores will be open from 10AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Randalls

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Sam’s Club

Florida woman crashes car, opens fire in Sam's Club
Source: Getty Images

Stores will be open from 8AM to 8PM New Year’s Eve. All locations will be closed New Year’s Day.

Starbucks

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Taco Bell

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Target

Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's chicken salad
Source: Getty Images

Stores close at 5PM on New Year’s Eve. Stores are closed New Year’s Day.

Walmart

Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Whataburger

Whataburger drive-thru crash
Source: Getty Images

Most stores will be opening 24 hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, although some dining rooms may close in the evening. Check with your local store for hours.

Whole Foods

Locations will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with reduced hours. Check your local store hours here.

26 Houston-Area Stores Open (& Closed) on New Year’s Eve was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

‘Deport Nicki Minaj To Trinidad’ Petition Blows Up With Over 60,000 Signatures

Hip-Hop Wired
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Kanye West Calls Cap On Viral Bucket List

Hip-Hop Wired
Air Jordan 11 "Gamma"

Nike Releases Its Top 10 Most Popular Releases Of 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff

Stephen Miller's Racist Revision Of US Backfires Online

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close