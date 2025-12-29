Houston-Area Stores Open (and Closed) on New Year's Eve
26 Houston-Area Stores Open (& Closed) on New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve in the Houston area means one last chance to shop before 2026 arrives. Whether you’re picking up party supplies or grabbing last minute essentials, knowing which stores are open and which aren’t can save you time and stress.
RELATED: 20 Things To Do In Houston For New Year’s Eve
From big box retailers to local favorites, some stores are keeping their doors open late while others are closing early or staying shut for the holiday. Hours and policies vary so it helps to plan ahead before you head with the crowds.
Here’s a look at 26 Houston-area stores that are open and closed on New Year’s Eve. Keep in mind hours can change so check with your local stores before you go.
What’s Closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
- Bank of America
- Chase
- Wells Fargo
What’s Closed Only on New Year’s Day?
- ALDI
- Barrels & Bottles
- Ly’s Liquor
- Sam’s Club
- Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
- Total Wine & More
- Trader Joe’s
- Twin Liquors
- West Loop Liquor
- Wolf Express Liquor
99 Ranch Market
Stores will be open from 9AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
ALDI
Stores will be open from 8AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve. All stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Apple Store
Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Bass Pro Shops
Stores will be open from 9AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Chick-fil-A
Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Stores will be open with reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, opening at 10AM and closing at 7PM.
Best Buy
Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
H-E-B
Stores and pharmacies will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve. Stores will have normal operating hours New Year’s Day, while pharmacies will be open from 10AM to 5PM.
H Mart
Stores will be open from 8AM to 10PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The Home Depot
Stores will be open from 9AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Kohl’s
Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Kroger
Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Pharmacy hours may vary depending on location.
La Michoacana Meat Market
Stores will be open from 6AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Lowe’s
Stores will be open from 10AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
McDonald’s
Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Petco
Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
PetSmart
Stores will be open from 10AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Randalls
Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.
Sam’s Club
Stores will be open from 8AM to 8PM New Year’s Eve. All locations will be closed New Year’s Day.
Starbucks
Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.
Taco Bell
Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.
Target
Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Trader Joe’s
Stores close at 5PM on New Year’s Eve. Stores are closed New Year’s Day.
Walmart
Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Whataburger
Most stores will be opening 24 hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, although some dining rooms may close in the evening. Check with your local store for hours.
Whole Foods
Locations will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with reduced hours. Check your local store hours here.
26 Houston-Area Stores Open (& Closed) on New Year’s Eve was originally published on 93qcountry.com