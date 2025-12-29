Houston-Area Stores Open (and Closed) on New Year's Eve

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty New Year’s Eve in the Houston area means one last chance to shop before 2026 arrives. Whether you’re picking up party supplies or grabbing last minute essentials, knowing which stores are open and which aren’t can save you time and stress. RELATED: 20 Things To Do In Houston For New Year’s Eve From big box retailers to local favorites, some stores are keeping their doors open late while others are closing early or staying shut for the holiday. Hours and policies vary so it helps to plan ahead before you head with the crowds. Here’s a look at 26 Houston-area stores that are open and closed on New Year’s Eve. Keep in mind hours can change so check with your local stores before you go.

What’s Closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? Bank of America

Chase

Wells Fargo

What’s Closed Only on New Year’s Day? ALDI

Barrels & Bottles

Ly’s Liquor

Sam’s Club

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Total Wine & More

Trader Joe’s

Twin Liquors

West Loop Liquor

Wolf Express Liquor

99 Ranch Market Stores will be open from 9AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

ALDI Source: Getty Images Stores will be open from 8AM to 6PM on New Year's Eve. All stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Apple Store Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Bass Pro Shops Stores will be open from 9AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Chick-fil-A Source: Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stores will be open with reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, opening at 10AM and closing at 7PM.

Best Buy Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

H-E-B Source: H-E-B beats Trader Joe’s as America’s top grocer, survey shows Stores and pharmacies will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve. Stores will have normal operating hours New Year’s Day, while pharmacies will be open from 10AM to 5PM.

H Mart Stores will be open from 8AM to 10PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Home Depot Stores will be open from 9AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kohl’s Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kroger Source: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Pharmacy hours may vary depending on location.

La Michoacana Meat Market Stores will be open from 6AM to 9PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Lowe’s Stores will be open from 10AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

McDonald’s Source: Getty Images Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Petco Stores will be open from 10AM to 8PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

PetSmart Stores will be open from 10AM to 6PM on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Randalls Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Sam’s Club Source: Getty Images Stores will be open from 8AM to 8PM New Year’s Eve. All locations will be closed New Year’s Day.

Starbucks Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Taco Bell Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check here for your local store’s hours.

Target Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s Source: Getty Images Stores close at 5PM on New Year’s Eve. Stores are closed New Year’s Day.

Walmart Stores will be open during normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Whataburger Source: Getty Images Most stores will be opening 24 hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, although some dining rooms may close in the evening. Check with your local store for hours.