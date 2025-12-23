Source: PhotoLife94 / Getty Images Christmas Day in Houston doesn’t mean the city shuts down. While some kitchens take the day off, plenty of restaurants keep the lights on, the ovens hot and the welcome warm for anyone looking to skip cooking or keep a tradition alive. RELATED: Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Whether you’re craving a classic holiday meal, comfort food, steak and seafood, something globally inspired or a quick bite from your favorite burger joint, Houston’s dining scene delivers. From upscale spots perfect for a special occasion to casual favorites ideal for a low key day, there’s no shortage of options across the city. RELATED: 7 Greatest Rock Christmas Songs To make things easier, we’ve rounded up 35 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Houston. Hours and menus can vary, so it’s always smart to check ahead, but if you’re hungry on Dec. 25, these spots have you covered.



Afuri Ramen Located in the Heights and open from 11AM to 10PM, Afuri Ramen will offer ramen bowls and sushi, along with craft cocktails.

Applebee’s Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Arby’s Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Babin’s Seafood House Christmas feast service (Katy & The Woodlands).

Baso Located in the Heights, this Basque-influenced restaurant will be open from 4PM to 10PM.

Brenner’s on the Bayou Evening dinner on Christmas Day.

Brenner’s Steakhouse Open with regular menu and holiday prime rib to-go options.

Burger King Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Cleburne Cafeteria Open from 11AM to 8PM over in West University, this restaurant will be serving classic Christmas staples.

Davis Street Offering a $75 prefix menu, Davis Street lets you select from an assortment of appetizers, entrees and deserts. Make your online reservation here.

Denny’s Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Domino’s Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Duck N Bao All three locations will be open from 11AM to 9:30PM.

Dunkin’ Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Fogo de Chão Fogo de Chão will be open for Christmas dinner, with a reservation.

Fung’s Kitchen

Grotto Italian restaurant open midday/early evening with holiday menu features.

IHOP Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Jack-in-the-Box Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

King Ranch Texas Kitchen Christmas Day buffet.

Mala Sichuan Bistro

Mastro’s Open with signature menu and holiday cocktails.

McDonald’s Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Nobu Nobu will be open to serve Christmas dinner from 5PM to 10PM.

North China

Ojo de Agua The Mexico City-based restaurant in River Oaks will be serving from its regular menu between 9AM and 4PM.

Qdoba Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Red Lobster Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Starbuck’s Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

The Burger Joint All three locations will be open on Christmas.

The Palm Houston – Downtown The Palm Houston – Downtown will be open from 12PM to 8PM with its exclusive holidays menu. The menu is available through Dec. 31.

Toulouse Cafe & Bar This French River Oaks District restaurant will be serving brunch and dinner.

Waffle House Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.

Wendy’s Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.