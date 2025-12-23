35 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Houston
Christmas Day in Houston doesn’t mean the city shuts down. While some kitchens take the day off, plenty of restaurants keep the lights on, the ovens hot and the welcome warm for anyone looking to skip cooking or keep a tradition alive.
Whether you’re craving a classic holiday meal, comfort food, steak and seafood, something globally inspired or a quick bite from your favorite burger joint, Houston’s dining scene delivers. From upscale spots perfect for a special occasion to casual favorites ideal for a low key day, there’s no shortage of options across the city.
To make things easier, we’ve rounded up 35 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Houston. Hours and menus can vary, so it’s always smart to check ahead, but if you’re hungry on Dec. 25, these spots have you covered.
Afuri Ramen
Located in the Heights and open from 11AM to 10PM, Afuri Ramen will offer ramen bowls and sushi, along with craft cocktails.
Applebee’s
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Arby’s
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Babin’s Seafood House
Christmas feast service (Katy & The Woodlands).
Baso
Located in the Heights, this Basque-influenced restaurant will be open from 4PM to 10PM.
Brenner’s on the Bayou
Evening dinner on Christmas Day.
Brenner’s Steakhouse
Open with regular menu and holiday prime rib to-go options.
Burger King
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Cleburne Cafeteria
Open from 11AM to 8PM over in West University, this restaurant will be serving classic Christmas staples.
Davis Street
Offering a $75 prefix menu, Davis Street lets you select from an assortment of appetizers, entrees and deserts. Make your online reservation here.
Denny’s
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Domino’s
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Duck N Bao
All three locations will be open from 11AM to 9:30PM.
Dunkin’
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão will be open for Christmas dinner, with a reservation.
Fung’s Kitchen
Grotto
Italian restaurant open midday/early evening with holiday menu features.
IHOP
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Jack-in-the-Box
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
King Ranch Texas Kitchen
Christmas Day buffet.
Mala Sichuan Bistro
Mastro’s
Open with signature menu and holiday cocktails.
McDonald’s
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Nobu
Nobu will be open to serve Christmas dinner from 5PM to 10PM.
North China
Ojo de Agua
The Mexico City-based restaurant in River Oaks will be serving from its regular menu between 9AM and 4PM.
Qdoba
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Red Lobster
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Starbuck’s
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
The Burger Joint
All three locations will be open on Christmas.
The Palm Houston – Downtown
The Palm Houston – Downtown will be open from 12PM to 8PM with its exclusive holidays menu. The menu is available through Dec. 31.
Toulouse Cafe & Bar
This French River Oaks District restaurant will be serving brunch and dinner.
Waffle House
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Wendy’s
Most locations will be open. Confirm hours with your local store.
Willie G’s
This seafood restaurant near the Post Oak Hotel in the Galleria will be offering a $69 Christmas dinner for adults and $29 for children, with a variety of options on its Christmas buffet, including prime rib.
