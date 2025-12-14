ABC13 Anchor Dave Ward Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Houston

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward, a trusted and familiar face in Houston homes for more than 50 years, has died. Known for opening his newscasts with the warm greeting, “Good evening, friends,” Ward built a unique connection with viewers that went far beyond the news of the day. His calm presence and genuine love for Houston made him one of the most respected figures in local television history.

Born David Henry Ward in Dallas in 1939 and raised in Huntsville, Ward began his broadcasting career in radio while still in college. His early work took him to stations across Texas before he arrived in Houston in 1962. He joined ABC13, then Channel 13, in 1966 as an on-the-street reporter and photographer, later moving into the anchor role that would define his career.

By 1968, Ward had become the anchor of Eyewitness News at 6 and 10 p.m., a position he would hold for decades. His steady voice guided Houston viewers through historic moments, breaking news, and everyday life in the city. For generations, Dave Ward was more than a news anchor. He was a symbol of trust, consistency, and a deep commitment to the community he served.