MORE Viral Tweets, Videos & Reactions To ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Docuseries

Social media is ABLAZE over Netflix‘s shocking new 4-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning which sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry while trending at #1 over the streaming giant’s global obsession Stranger Things the entire weekend.

Naturally, everybody had something to say about the polarizing Doc, including Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, who slammed the buzzy docuseries in a statement to Deadline.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025,” she wrote in the statement. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.” “In the documentary, I am portrayed as an abusive parent,” she continued. “This is untrue. As I have stated previously, I was a single mother, raising my son, I held three and even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child. I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse.” “Moreover, the allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false.” “That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous, and past offensive.”

This comes after the appalling reveal that Combs oversold tickets to a party at City College, which led to a stampede, killing nine people. According to the documentary, he reacted by physically taking his anger out on his mother.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton, the explosive docuseries features never-before-seen footage from the days leading up to Combs’ indictment and arrest along with exclusive interviews with former Diddy colleagues, confidants, and victims.

Check out the trailer below:

Would you want to see more episodes of the docuseries? What would you want to see explored? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the trending Doc on the flip.